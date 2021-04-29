TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.75 Million

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $124.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $855.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $938.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,637,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

