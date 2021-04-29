Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE TSU opened at C$126.95 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$39.11 and a twelve month high of C$129.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

