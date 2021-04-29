Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$133.00 to C$135.00. The stock traded as high as C$130.40 and last traded at C$129.18, with a volume of 45301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.31.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

