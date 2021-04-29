Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Trading Down 5.2%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $52.71. 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.