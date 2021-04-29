TriumphX Market Cap Hits $7.20 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $376,434.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.