TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $8.68 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001748 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

