Truist Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $21.40 on Thursday, reaching $328.50. 2,912,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average of $276.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

