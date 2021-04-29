Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 847.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. 173,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.