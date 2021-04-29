Truist Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $75.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

