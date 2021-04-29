Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

