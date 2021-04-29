Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BALY stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.