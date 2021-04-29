Truist Securiti Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of PII stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

