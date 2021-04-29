Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNB stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

