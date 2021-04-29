Truist Securiti Weighs in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $506,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

