Truist Securiti Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $2,354,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

