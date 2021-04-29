Truist Securiti Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average of $237.13. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

