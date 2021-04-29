TrustSwap Price Hits $4.11 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $335.88 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00007703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

