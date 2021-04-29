TrustToken One Day Volume Reaches $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.