TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0255 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

