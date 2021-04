Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million during the quarter.

TSE TC opened at C$97.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.06. Tucows has a 1-year low of C$70.37 and a 1-year high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.58.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

