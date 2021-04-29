Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.54 million, a P/E ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Tucows has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock worth $977,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

