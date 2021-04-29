Tudor Pickering Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$34.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

OVV traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$36.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

