Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 49.67 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,051,437 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of £707.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.80.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

