Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

