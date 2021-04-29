TurtleCoin Trading Up 18.7% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,090,282,150 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

