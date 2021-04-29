TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 287.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

