Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Twitter by 771.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.