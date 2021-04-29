Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 28,629,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

