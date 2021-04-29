Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.87

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 42429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

