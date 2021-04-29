Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $183,976.87.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 212,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,697. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.