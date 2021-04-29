Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $183,976.87.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 212,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,697. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

