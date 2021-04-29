Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 72,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,384. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

