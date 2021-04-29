U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of USB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.