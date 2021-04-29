U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 124,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

