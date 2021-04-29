U.S. Concrete (USCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $334,976. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

