U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,144 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.65.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

