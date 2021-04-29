Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 61,195.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

