Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ubex has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $843,390.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00363186 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005519 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

