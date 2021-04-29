Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

