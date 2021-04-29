UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,331.56 ($17.40). The company had a trading volume of 6,876,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,159. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.