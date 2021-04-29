UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

Shares of FB stock traded up $18.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.12. 1,790,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

