UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.96. 356,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.21. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

