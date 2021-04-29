UBS Group Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.18 ($117.85).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading on Thursday, reaching €88.88 ($104.56). The stock had a trading volume of 377,703 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.99.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

