UBS Group’s (UBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 168,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

