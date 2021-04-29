UCA Coin (UCA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $32,724.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,302,160,678 coins and its circulating supply is 2,024,432,053 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.