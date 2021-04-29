UChain (UCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,112.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $61,509.97 and approximately $4,112.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About UChain

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

