Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.29 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.030 EPS.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 476,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

