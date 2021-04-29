UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. UMB Financial has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.