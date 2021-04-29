Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and $1.26 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00030748 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

