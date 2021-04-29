UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH opened at $21.18 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.