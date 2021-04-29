Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $8,999,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

